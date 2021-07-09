The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education have announced the roll-out of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program or P-EBT benefits this week.

Benefits are allocated to children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, children under 6 years of age are eligible for benefits under the Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program if they receive SNAP benefits at any time between June 1, 2021, and Aug. 2, 2021.

Through Rounds 1, 2, and 3 of P-EBT, and the Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program, DHS provided more than 111,000 eligible children with $184 million in food assistance support.

Important information that will help families receive Summer P-EBT benefits:

If your child is in need and is NOT enrolled in the free and reduced-price school lunch program (and you would like for them to receive P-EBT benefits), please apply via EZMealApp.com by Aug. 2, 2021, if your child is attending a DOE school. Parents of children attending a NSLP-participating Charter or Private school, are asked to contact the school.

When will benefits be issued?

The Summer P-EBT benefits will be loaded to the Hawaiʻi P-EBT accounts, or SNAP EBT accounts, and be available on the following dates:

Benefit Availability Amount

July 7, 2021 $219

August 10, 2021 $219

Note: For students who apply for free or reduced priced meals after the 2020-2021 school year ends and by Aug. 2, 2021, and are determined eligible and enrolled in free or reduced priced meals, Summer P-EBT benefits will be issued in the later part of August 2021.