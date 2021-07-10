Maui News
Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool to Close for Half Day for Pool Guard Recruitment Testing, July 12
The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 12, for pool guard recruitment physical swim testing.
The Wailuku pool will reopen the same day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.
The department said it appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
