The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku is one of Maui County’s public pools. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 12, for pool guard recruitment physical swim testing.

The Wailuku pool will reopen the same day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The department said it appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.