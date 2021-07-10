Maui Now file photo.

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced the closure of Wailuku’s Keōpūolani Skate Park Half Pipe from July 12 to 18, 2021 for a painting project.

The park’s half pipe will undergo painting of its platform and stairs; other sections of the skate park will remain open.

The Keōpūolani Skate Park Half Pipe will reopen on Monday, July 19. Its normal hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The department noted its appreciation of the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, contact Tara Sabado, Wailuku District Supervisor, at [email protected] or 808-270-7979.