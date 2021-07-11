Maui Surf Forecast for July 11, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Background southerly swell will maintain small surf along south facing shorelines through the middle of the week. A slight strengthening of easterly trades in the coming days will hold short period, slightly elevated wind waves along many eastern exposures. A series of gales traveling north and east of New Zealand will send swells northward within Hawaii's southern swell window. These long period, small south swells may arrive sometime next weekend and provide a minor boost to southern shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com