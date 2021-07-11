Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 11, 2021

July 11, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:44 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:02 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:59 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:19 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Background southerly swell will maintain small surf along south facing shorelines through the middle of the week. A slight strengthening of easterly trades in the coming days will hold short period, slightly elevated wind waves along many eastern exposures. A series of gales traveling north and east of New Zealand will send swells northward within Hawaii's southern swell window. These long period, small south swells may arrive sometime next weekend and provide a minor boost to southern shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




