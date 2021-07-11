Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:44 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:02 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:59 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:19 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Background southerly swell will maintain small surf along south facing shorelines through the middle of the week. A slight strengthening of easterly trades in the coming days will hold short period, slightly elevated wind waves along many eastern exposures. A series of gales traveling north and east of New Zealand will send swells northward within Hawaii's southern swell window. These long period, small south swells may arrive sometime next weekend and provide a minor boost to southern shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.