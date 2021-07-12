To commemorate USA Surfing’s first ever event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, renowned marine life artist Wyland created a limited time commemorative USA Surf collection with a signature Octopus in his Japanese-influenced Gyotaku style. This lucky Octopus shows up throughout the collection.

Proceeds support the ocean conservation partnership between USA Surfing and the Wyland Foundation.

The full limited time commemorative USA Surf collection by Wyland Foundation is available online.

Hawaiʻi surfer, Carissa Moore is part of the inaugural team and has joined in the collaboration to encourage ocean conservation.

WSL and Olympic surfer / artist Courtney Conlogue recently joined Wyland at his studio to talk surfers, dolphins and the Olympics.

#Surfer and artist @neonboho joined conservation artist @wyland at his North Shore studio to talk surfers, dolphins and the #Olympics https://t.co/qvX7FjJ6O8 — USA Surfing (@usasurfteam) April 25, 2021

Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland, the Wyland Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects.

This year the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation marks its 10th anniversary promoting health of US waters.

The public can register for ocean cleanup teams year-round at wylandfoundation.ecochallenge.org, which launched this year in partnership with team USA Surf.