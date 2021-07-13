Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:55 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:20 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:14 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 04:37 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:33 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shorelines will remain well below the summertime average through Thursday. South shore surf will trend up Friday through the weekend as a new south swell fills in, with surf heights nearing the summertime average over the weekend. Fresh to locally strong easterly trades will maintain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Trade wind swell will likely increase to near the summertime average Wednesday through Friday, then rise to slightly above normal levels over the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain mostly flat during the next 7 days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.