Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:55 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 05:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 12:14 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:37 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:33 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shorelines will remain well below the summertime average through Thursday. South shore surf will trend up Friday through the weekend as a new south swell fills in, with surf heights nearing the summertime average over the weekend. Fresh to locally strong easterly trades will maintain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Trade wind swell will likely increase to near the summertime average Wednesday through Friday, then rise to slightly above normal levels over the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain mostly flat during the next 7 days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
