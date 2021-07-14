Maui Nonprofit Directors Association Officers 2020-21. Photo courtesy of MNDA

Nominations for Community Business and Humanitarian awards and Maui County’s Outstanding Nonprofit Director are being accepted by the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association now until Sept. 23, 2021.

The Community Business Award honors an outstanding company that supports nonprofit organizations. Selection criteria include financial support of philanthropic projects in Maui County, in-kind contributions to support a nonprofit, encouragement and motivation of workers to take leadership roles, serve on boards and participate in community activities.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes an outstanding individual who freely gives time and talent and makes a financial commitment to philanthropic activities. The nominee also should show the abilities of stewardship, recruitment and motivation.

Nominees for these awards must be affiliated with members of the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association.

The Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director nominee should show leadership and vision and the ability to improve programs and services. Nominees for this award must be members of the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association.

The deadline to submit nomination forms is Sept. 23 at noon. Nomination forms are available online at www.mauinonprofit.org with completed applications emailed to [email protected] or printed and mailed to Maui Nonprofit Directors Association, P.O. Box 1186, Puunene 96784.

Nominees and winners will be announced at the Maui Nonprofit Directors Annual Meeting and Leadership Awards on Oct. 21.