Hawaiian Soul, a narrative short-film based on the true story of Hawaiian hero, musician, and activist, George Jarrett Helm, Jr., is coming to Maui with a free community screening in Mākena on Monday July 19, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mākena Beach & Golf Resort’s oceanfront lawn adjacent to Maluaka Beach.

Hawaiian Soul is a narrative short-film created by the next generation of Hawaiian filmmakers, ʻĀina Paikai and Kaliko Maʻiʻi.

Photo Courtesy of Hawaiian Soul Movie

“This is a tribute to the legacy of a leader and artist who used his voice to inspire a revolution of consciousness,” according to a press announcement.

Screenings are happening across Maui, from Waiheʻe to Lahaina, Waiʻehu, Puʻu Kukui, Pukalani and Hāna.

The Mākena screening is particularly fitting, with the island of Kahoʻolawe in view.

This short film chronicles Helm’s actions to gain the support of Maui kūpuna (community elders) to aid in the fight of protecting the precious neighboring island of Kahoʻolawe from military bombing.

In addition to the screening, filmmaker ʻĀina Paikai will be on hand to answer questions and talk story about the film.

To keep safety a priority and maintain official mandates on gathering, this event will be limited to the first 50 Maui residents who register. Masks will be required.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/163277153361 .