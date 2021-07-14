Pedro “Pete” Ortiz of Makawao – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign announced the first 15 winners of its June grand prize giveaway. Maui’s Pedro “Pete” Ortiz of Makawao won one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines.

Ada Kubo of Keaʻau – Alexander & Baldwin Kailua Town Adventure Package ($1,939 value)

Alan Stringfield of Kaneʻohe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Alicia Agustin of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Andrea Cotner of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Anna Lau of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Anna Oyape of ʻEwa Beach – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Biltha Leviticus of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Calvin Shimizu of Hilo – $1,000 Gift Certificate to Pearl City Shopping Center

Candace Pang of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Cheryl Kim of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Christi Loder of Kailua – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

David Louthan of Kapaʻa – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points

Kourtney Davis of Honolulu – $1,000 to Elite Discount Furniture

Michael Street of Honolulu – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines

The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

The names of the remaining 68 individuals selected for grand prizes will be announced throughout the week, as winners are verified. More than 260,000 individuals registered for the chance to win prizes to date.

New prizes will be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com on July 19, 2021. As Round One verifications are still taking place, moving the launch of Round Two to July 19 will allow for the current round of contestants to be verified and awarded their prizes.

Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered to win in July. They do not need to register again.

Many of the deals and discounts will also be extended into July and beyond. Businesses wishing to provide deals and discounts or more prizes should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaiʻi, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.