Makawao Man Among #HIGotVaccinated June Grand Prize Winners
The #HIGotVaccinated campaign announced the first 15 winners of its June grand prize giveaway. Maui’s Pedro “Pete” Ortiz of Makawao won one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines.
- Ada Kubo of Keaʻau – Alexander & Baldwin Kailua Town Adventure Package ($1,939 value)
- Alan Stringfield of Kaneʻohe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Alicia Agustin of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Andrea Cotner of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Anna Lau of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Anna Oyape of ʻEwa Beach – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Biltha Leviticus of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Calvin Shimizu of Hilo – $1,000 Gift Certificate to Pearl City Shopping Center
- Candace Pang of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Cheryl Kim of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Christi Loder of Kailua – 100,000 HawaiianMiles
- David Louthan of Kapaʻa – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points
- Kourtney Davis of Honolulu – $1,000 to Elite Discount Furniture
- Michael Street of Honolulu – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines
- Pedro “Pete” Ortiz of Makawao – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.
The names of the remaining 68 individuals selected for grand prizes will be announced throughout the week, as winners are verified. More than 260,000 individuals registered for the chance to win prizes to date.
New prizes will be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com on July 19, 2021. As Round One verifications are still taking place, moving the launch of Round Two to July 19 will allow for the current round of contestants to be verified and awarded their prizes.
Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered to win in July. They do not need to register again.
Many of the deals and discounts will also be extended into July and beyond. Businesses wishing to provide deals and discounts or more prizes should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.
The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaiʻi, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.