Illegal parking along Hāna Highway June 2021. PC: Wendy Midgett

State Senator Lynn DeCoite hosts a virtual town hall meeting this evening (July 15,, 2021) with State and County leaders to discuss the traffic congestion on Hāna Highway and in East Maui.

The Zoom meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. and also features participation from: Governor David Ige, Office of Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, state Department of Transportation and other state and county officials.

Sen. Decoite represents District 7, which includes Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe.

To register for the virtual town hall visit the following link: https://senate-capitol-hawaii-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUudu-prTkiGdY87WOMNaxL98TuKFS3RGqD

Background:

The Maui Police Department issued 387 parking citations and 83 warnings to violators on Hāna Highway between Haʻikū and Hāna town over a three week period from June 1 and June 23.

It’s part of an effort to mitigate and relieve traffic congestion and illegal parking along the scenic route that has grown with the recent return of tourism.

County and state officials worked together to install signs along the Hāna Highway, to discourage illegal parking by warning of a $35 no parking fine and a $200 surcharge for illegal stopping on a state highway.

Sign installation began June 10 at the Waikamoi Stream Bridge at Mile 10. A total of approximately 70 signs are being placed along problem areas identified for the increased fines including: Waikamoi Stream Bridge; Twin Falls; Bamboo Forest; Ching’s Pond; Waikani Bridge; Pua‘a Ka‘a Park; and Hanawī Bridge.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is also advising visitors to East Maui to join a tour from a permitted tour company instead of driving on their own along the Hāna Highway or visiting other areas on Maui. The suggestion is the latest recommendation made by visitor industry officials amid an increase in tourism, illegal parking along the scenic route, and unsafe pedestrian crossing along the highway.