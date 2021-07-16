West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure north of the area will support breezy trade winds through the weekend. Stronger winds may develop early next week. Low clouds will move over the islands from the east, focusing scant showers over windward areas.

Discussion

High pressure north and northeast of the islands will keep trade winds blowing across local waters for the foreseeable future. The main high will change little through today, then dissipate over the weekend as a new high builds to the north. The central pressure of this new high is expected to peak near 1038 mb early next week, steepening the pressure gradient enough to drive locally windy trades across exposed waters Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, breezy trade winds will prevail.

An area of increased moisture embedded within trade flow will move over the islands Saturday and Saturday night, potentially fueling an increase in windward showers. Otherwise, weak mid-level ridging will give way to a weak mid-level trough over the weekend, which will likely allow low clouds to gain greater vertical depth, leading to increased trade shower coverage at times.

Aviation

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers focusing over windward and mauka locations. MVFR CIGS/VSBYS are possible in and around passing showers. AIRMET Tango for low-level turbulence will remain in effect into the weekend.

Marine

Locally strong trade winds will persist, with an increase in trades likely early next week. Surface high pressure will remain far north of the state through the weekend, maintaining the trades at moderate to locally strong levels. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is in effect for the typically windy waters around the Big Island and Maui through Sunday, and also covers additional waters around Oahu and Maui County through this afternoon. As indicated above, trades are expected to increase early next week, possibly requiring an expansion of the SCA once again.

South shore surf will increase from background levels to around summertime average during the weekend. The south swell will slowly build late today, peak Saturday into Sunday, and decline early next week. East shore surf will be near or slightly above summertime average through the weekend, then build, as trade winds are expected to increase over and upwind of the islands early next week. Aside from some localized wrap of trade wind energy, surf along most north facing shores will remain nearly flat into next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters.

