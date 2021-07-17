A woman from Wailuku, Maui is among the latest grand prize winners for the state Department of Health’s #HiGotVaccinated campaign.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign announced 14 additional winners of its June grand prize giveaway on Friday, including:

Rhoda Chung of Wailuku, Maui – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Arlene Kiyohara of Honolulu – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

Dori Leuenberger of Kealakekua – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Ian Heilbron of Kailua – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Ramsey Lee of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Rene Ochiai of Honolulu – One-Year Auto Lease on a quality SUV or sedan from AutoSource Hawaii

Robert Ahrens of Honolulu – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

Ruben Gironella of Kapaʻau – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Sandra Toma of Kaneʻohe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Shey-Sea Nahulu of Waiʻanae – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines

Susan Vida-Sampayan of ʻEwa Beach – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points

Thomas Benton of Honolulu – Enjoy Snacks for a Year

Verna Orpilla of ʻAiea – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

Victor Gia of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

The names of the remaining 39 individuals selected for grand prizes will be announced as winners are verified. More than 260,000 individuals registered for the chance to win prizes to date.

New prizes will be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com by July 19. As Round One verifications are still taking place, moving the launch of Round Two to July 19 will allow for the current round of contestants to be verified and awarded their prizes.

Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered to win in July. They do not need to register again.

Many of the deals and discounts will also be extended into July and beyond. Businesses wishing to provide deals and discounts or more prizes should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaii Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Maui Health, MDX Hawaii, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the generous support of Hawaii’s business community.