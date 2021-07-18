Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2021

July 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:20 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 04:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 08:24 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 04:12 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:18 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will maintain surf heights near or above the summer average along south facing shores into Monday. This south swell will gradually subside from Monday night through Wednesday, returning surf along south facing shores to below normal summertime heights by mid-week. The strengthening trade winds will result in slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through the first half of the new week. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain nearly flat through mid-week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
