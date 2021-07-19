The Public Health Agency of Canada today announced that the government is easing border measures for fully vaccinated travelers.

Starting Aug. 9, 2021, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the US, and have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel.

This preliminary step allows for the Government of Canada to fully operationalize the adjusted border measures ahead additional plans set to roll out the following month.

On Sept. 7, 2021, “provided that the domestic epidemiological situation remains favorable,” the Government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travelers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements.

The Government of Canada called the step “a risk-based and measured approach” to re-opening its borders and was taken thanks to rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases.

“Subject to limited exceptions, all travellers must use ArriveCAN (app or web portal) to submit their travel information. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada,” a government release stated.

To further support these new measures, Transport Canada is expanding the scope of the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that currently directs scheduled international commercial passenger flights into four Canadian Airports: Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.

Effective August 9, 2021, international flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at the following five additional Canadian airports:

Halifax Stanfield International Airport;

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport;

Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport;

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport; and

Edmonton International Airport.

These airports, in cooperation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to safely welcome international passengers as soon as possible after Aug. 9, as conditions dictate.

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result. However effective Aug. 9, 2021, the Government of Canada is adjusting its post-arrival testing strategy for fully vaccinated travelers. Using a new border testing surveillance program at airports and land border crossings, fully vaccinated travellers will not need a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a Day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers.

Finally, with the advent of increased vaccination rates in Canada, declining COVID-19 cases and reduced pressure on health care capacity, the three-night government authorized hotel stay requirement will be eliminated for all travellers arriving by air as of 12:01 A.M. EDT on Aug. 9. Fully vaccinated travelers who meet the requirements will be exempt from quarantine; however, all travelers must still provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine, in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet the necessary requirements.