The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures from July 17 to 23.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

1) Māʻalaea

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 6.9, Kuihelani Highway and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) Lahaina

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, ʻAholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

1) Wailuku

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical work and storm drain excavation.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

1) Pāʻia

Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 5.5 and 6, Ulupua Place and Alawai Road, on Monday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for power pole and transformer replacement.

2) Haʻikū (24-HOUR/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.9 and 13.7, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

1) Kahului

Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 0.8 and 4.8, North Firebreak Road and Hāliʻimaile Road, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and pavement markings.

2) Makawao (Weekend/Night Work)

Full side three-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.6 and 6.7, Old Haleakalā Highway and Makani Road, on Friday evening, July 16 through Saturday morning, July 17, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Only one direction will be detoured each night as follows: either westbound (Kahului-bound) lanes will closed at Makani Rd intersection where traffic will be detoured to local roads while eastbound (Kula-bound) lanes remain open to normal travel OR eastbound (Kula-bound) lanes will be closed at Old Haleakalā Hwy off ramp where traffic will be detoured to local roads while westbound (Kahului-bound) lanes remain open to normal travel.

Full side two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.6 and 6.7, Old Haleakalā Highway and Makani Road, on Friday evening, July 16 through Saturday morning, July 17, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side are contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.