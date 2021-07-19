Blue Light keiki fishing tournament at Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park on Hawai‘i Island. PC: DLNR

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement reserve officer John Kahiapo was recognized over the weekend for his 30 years of volunteerism and community outreach.

The recognition was made during a back-to-school keiki fishing tournament at Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park on Hawai‘i Island. Kahiapo was on hand, talking with young fishers about pono practices, answering their questions about life in the ocean, and spreading the messages of conservation and protection of natural resources.

The Blue Light Tournament, organized by the Hawai‘i Police Dept., HI-PAL, DARE, and DOCARE, only accepted 25 participants this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kahiapo is an outreach and education specialist for the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources. On nights, weekends, and on many holidays, he switches roles, and backs up regular officers who patrol the vast expanses of the Big Island.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) reserve officer John Kahiapo at the Blue Light Tournament. PC: DLNR.

“His regular job and his volunteer job share a lot in common – they’re both focused on protecting what makes Hawai‘i and it’s natural and cultural resources precious and unique,” department officials said.

Kahiapo grew up in the Waimanalo Hawaiian Homestead, where he learned to catch and prepare fish from his father. He joined the US Coast Guard in 1974 after graduating from Saint Louis School.

His first duty station was at French Frigate Shoals in the Northwestern Hawaii Islands, and according to his daughter Shola Kahiapo-Trevino, “This set the tone for his career path by teaching him to pursue activities that bring him joy.” He spent a total of 36-years between active and reserve duty in the coast guard.

In 1989 he received a degree in biology from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo and at the same time began working as a small boat harbor agent in East Hawai‘i. In 1992, he began his first stint as a volunteer DOCARE officer and six years later became a full-time regular officer. He went back to reserve duty in 2001 to begin full-time work at DAR.

DLNR First Deputy Robert Masuda presented the DLNR Citizen Conservationist Award to Kahiapo saying, “I’ve known John and have admired his dedication, passion, and selflessness for many years. Both his professional work and volunteerism have made him a role model for countless students and community members, who have had the pleasure of working with him and learning from him. Education, outreach, and enforcement are wrapped into one for John – a great example of doing what you love and loving what you do.”

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “I can’t tell you how much we’ve relied on John to back up our regular officers. He is always responsive and most importantly he is an outstanding example of a public servant. It would be easy for him to clock-out after a day of work at his regular job…but John keeps sharing his wealth of knowledge with people of all ages and has devoted thousands of hours of his own time in his role as a reserve DOCARE officer.”

Kahiapo was humbled by the award saying, “This all brings me joy, happiness, and pride.” Five of his fellow officers and his family were on hand for the presentation.