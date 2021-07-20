Cameron and Ethan Tsuhako hold certificates marking the completion of MEO Business Development Center’s Teen Financial Literacy Online Workshop series in June. A new series set to run July 20, 22, 27 and 29. Photo courtesy of Maui Economic Opportunity.

Maui Economic Opportunity holds its Teen Financial Literacy Online Workshop from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The rest of the workshop is set to run on July 22, 27 and 29.

The four-session program offered through MEO’s Business Development Center covers budgeting and savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit – and its importance – and more.

The workshop is free and targets students from intermediate to high school.

To register for the workshop, go online to meoinc.org or email [email protected] For more information, contact Lianne Peros-Busch at 243-4347.

MEO’s Business Development Center is partnering on the workshop with the Maui County Office of Economic Development, Maui Chamber of Commerce, Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union and the Imi Pono Challenge.