Meet and Greet Robert Lyn Nelson at Beatles Tribute Art Show
“Come together” for a Beatles tribute art show with the artist himself, Robert Lyn Nelson at Lahaina Galleries at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, July 21 from 5-8 p.m.
The Beatles Tribute Series paintings that will be featured are as surreal as the songs that were created and performed worldwide by the legendary band. “Come Together,” “Lucy in The Sky With Diamonds” and “Love is All You Need” are some of the works in Nelson’s collection that will be featured.
This event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, visit Lahaina Galleries.
Current Maui County health ordinances will be observed.
