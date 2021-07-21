Hōlua Cabin. NPS Photo.

A problem with time-zone calculations was identified as the reason for the faulty early release of in-demand wilderness cabin reservations at Haleakalā National Park earlier this month.

In a Facebook post today, Haleakalā National Park acknowledged that a portion of reservations for wilderness cabins at the park on the Recreation.gov website, were released prior to the intended reservation date and time of 7 a.m. Hawaiʻi time on July 1.

Visitors to the site report that within minutes after the publicized 7 a.m. HST opening, the site was booked solid through the end of the year. Others complained that many slots were filled before the much anticipated reservation window was slated to open.

The NPS reports that an investigation was conducted by the Recreation.gov team, which identified a problem with time-zone calculations within the system. “All remaining reservation release dates and times are accurate and will be available as scheduled,” the NPS shared.

Reservations can be made up to six months in advance and are released on a rolling basis. Overnight experiences in Haleakalā’s Wilderness, the Hōlua and Kapalaoa cabins as well as wilderness tent camping sites at Hōlua and Palikū are reservable online.

The site is the same one used to make reservations for the popular sunrise viewing at Haleakalā. Due to the popularity of sunrise viewing at the summit and limited parking, Haleakalā National Park requires reservations for each vehicle entering the park between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

“Due to the popularity of these sites, reservations go quickly. Don’t forget to have a printed copy of your reservation confirmation with you, watch the Leave No Trace video, and pack out your trash,” Haleakalā National Park advised.