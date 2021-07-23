Photos Courtesy of Maui Federal Credit Union

Maui Federal Credit Union CEO and president Clayton Fuchigami announced $1,000 higher-education scholarships were awarded to three credit union members who were chosen during a random drawing.

The recipients and their respective university programs are:

Jerome Butac, Pacific University, Applied Sciences

Mary Jicel Butac, UH Maui College, Nursing

Kainalu Yoshida, Seattle University, Biology

“It’s been a tough year and we wanted to continue helping our members reach their higher education goals,” Fuchigami said.

Maui FCU’s Higher Education Scholarship Program is open to primary members of Maui FCU in good standing for at least one year and attendance must be on a full-time basis during the award year. Applicants submitted an application form, a resume, and a media submission, along with their acceptance letter to the college of their choice.