Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 23, 2021

July 23, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:42 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:50 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:08 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate to strong trade winds is expected to gradually diminish tonight through Saturday, coming down into the moderate range where it will continue through Tuesday. With this said, the short period trade wind swell will continue slightly elevated through Saturday before lowering about a foot each day through Monday. A long period south swell will maintain surf near July average through Saturday, then subside through early next week. Otherwise, surf will be small over the remaining shores. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1DOH Warns Consumers of Recalled Sunscreen Products with Benzene  2California Visitor Dies After Falling into Ocean at Waiʻānapanapa  3Missing Hiker Rescued at Makamakaʻole Gulch After 4.5 Hour Search  4Time-Zone Snafu Led to Early Release of In-Demand Haleakalā Cabin Reservations  5Study Finds Lead in Water from 37 Fixtures at 12 Maui County Public Schools  6King “Disappointed” in Mayor’s Veto of Hotel Construction Moratorium