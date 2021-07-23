Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:42 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:50 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:08 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate to strong trade winds is expected to gradually diminish tonight through Saturday, coming down into the moderate range where it will continue through Tuesday. With this said, the short period trade wind swell will continue slightly elevated through Saturday before lowering about a foot each day through Monday. A long period south swell will maintain surf near July average through Saturday, then subside through early next week. Otherwise, surf will be small over the remaining shores. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.