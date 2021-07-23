Maui Surf Forecast for July 23, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate to strong trade winds is expected to gradually diminish tonight through Saturday, coming down into the moderate range where it will continue through Tuesday. With this said, the short period trade wind swell will continue slightly elevated through Saturday before lowering about a foot each day through Monday. A long period south swell will maintain surf near July average through Saturday, then subside through early next week. Otherwise, surf will be small over the remaining shores. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
