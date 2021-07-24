Courtesy photo.

Design Journal magazine awarded Maui-based design firm, Interior Design Solutions the “Best Project 2020” after its winning submission of a residential remodel. The award qualified the firm to compete for the next level of Platinum, Gold or Silver ADEX Award. Valorie Spence, Interior Design Solutions President and lead designer, won the Platinum for her Kīhei oceanfront remodel design.

Spence is a multiple American Society of Interior Design Hawaiʻi Award winner. She won the International Design Award for her 2020 Best Project on the beach in Kīhei. Valorie has been in business on Maui for 40 years, the last 21 as the President of Interior Design Solutions.

The former oceanfront restaurant had been converted to a duplex decades ago and had not been updated. The 1600 square foot unit was completely gutted, walls were moved, plumbing and wiring were replaced as well as new structural elements added to support the “floating” bed and the fully retractable ocean view glass doors.

Spence is well known by Maui tradespeople for her intricate tile designs, creative space planning and attention to every detail of her projects. She is an active community member, twice past President of the Rotary Club of Maui.

Award for Design Excellence is the largest and most prestigious design competition in the architecture and design industry. The ADEX Award is the industry stamp of approval for the superior design of architecture and design projects and related furnishings and building materials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Over 600 companies participated in the 2020-21 ADEX Awards. Since 1995 the ADEX Awards have recognized designs demonstrating superior innovation, function and aesthetics.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Approximately 3,000 internationally renowned industry professionals comprise the ADEX global advisory board. A rigorous classification process ensures that each nomination reach the right audience and compete fairly. One of the first awards to acknowledge sustainability, ADEX is the leader in recognizing projects and products that benefit the environment.