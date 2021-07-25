UH Digital Readiness. Photo Courtesy of the University of Hawaii.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is among a list of campuses offering “digital readiness” classes — three-hour courses open to any Hawaiʻi residents 18 years and older who want to improve their digital literacy.

The “digital readiness” course is designed to help those with little or no computer knowledge.

The in-person, free introductory computer classes at select campuses and some public libraries throughout the state will continue to be offered through September.

More than 200 students have already increased their digital skills through these classes.

Fely Dias took the course at Windward Community College saying, “I am not afraid of using the computer anymore. The digital readiness class has helped me to navigate the computer better on my own. I can see the computer is a very convenient tool for me to handle the day-to-day things now. I am very appreciative that this class is free. I like this basic class. I learned to create an email and to browse the internet, which are wonderful.”

Participating campuses are Hawai‘i Community College, Honolulu Community College, Kaua‘i Community College, Kapi‘olani Community College, UH Maui College and Windward CC. The courses are also available at the following library branches: Līhuʻe, Hanapēpē, Princeville, Waimea, Kaimukī, Kalihi-Palama, Nānākuli, Salt Lake, Wai‘anae, Waimānalo and Waipahu.

To register for digital readiness classes at a participating location, call 808-235-7334. Students who complete this course will receive a year subscription to NorthStar’s online courses where they can increase their digital literacy or acquire other workforce skills.

UH Community Colleges began offering the digital readiness program in May in partnership with the Workforce Development Council and the Hawai‘i State Public Library System.