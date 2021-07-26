13 Recruits Join Ranks of Maui Police Department as Part of 91st Recruit Class
Thirteen individuals joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as the members of the 91st Recruit Class. They took their professional oaths during a graduation ceremony held Friday, July. 23, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.
In following current social distancing restrictions, the event was a private ceremony limited to select guests.
During the ceremony, recruit Ryan Tsang was honored with the Most Outstanding Recruit award. He also earned the M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness award.
Other awards were issued to the following officers:
- Roel Andrei Dela Cruz: Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics
- Josiah Maglente-Tonu: Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award
- Daniel Jelsma Jr.: Outstanding Notebook Award
- Kyle Lee: Scholastic Achievement Award
The newly graduated officers will now undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before they are qualified to work alone.
The new officers are: Roel Andrei Dela Cruz, Emma Fye, Stanley Guzman, Dylan Hankins, Samson Jaramillo-King, Daniel Jelsma Jr., Kyle Lee, Josiah Maglente-Tonu, Suzanne O, Jerry Sambajon, Connor Seppala, Reid Takayama, and Ryan Tsang.