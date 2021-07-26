Front row (L to R): Roel Andrei Dela Cruz; Samson Jaramillo-King; Connor Seppala; Suzanne O; Reid Takayama; Ryan Tsang; and Daniel Jelsma Jr. Back row (L to R): Josiah Maglente-Tonu; Kyle Lee; Jerry Sameajon; Stanley Guzman; Emma Fye; Dylan Hankins. PC: County of Maui (7.23.21)

Thirteen individuals joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as the members of the 91st Recruit Class. They took their professional oaths during a graduation ceremony held Friday, July. 23, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

In following current social distancing restrictions, the event was a private ceremony limited to select guests.

During the ceremony, recruit Ryan Tsang was honored with the Most Outstanding Recruit award. He also earned the M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness award.

Other awards were issued to the following officers:

Roel Andrei Dela Cruz: Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics

Josiah Maglente-Tonu: Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award

Daniel Jelsma Jr.: Outstanding Notebook Award

Kyle Lee: Scholastic Achievement Award

The newly graduated officers will now undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before they are qualified to work alone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new officers are: Roel Andrei Dela Cruz, Emma Fye, Stanley Guzman, Dylan Hankins, Samson Jaramillo-King, Daniel Jelsma Jr., Kyle Lee, Josiah Maglente-Tonu, Suzanne O, Jerry Sambajon, Connor Seppala, Reid Takayama, and Ryan Tsang.