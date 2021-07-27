Maui Business
Hawaiʻi Red Cross Elects New Board of Directors and Officers
The American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi announced its newly elected members and officers to its Board of Directors. Their service began July 1, 2021.
The new members are:
- William Anonsen, Managing Partner/Principal, The Maritime Group, LLC
- Dr. AnneMarie Gumataotao, Associate Professor, University of Maryland Global Campus
- Robert King, President, Pacific Biodiesel Technologies & Imua Energy (Maui)
- Major General Suzanne Vares-Lum, US Army (retired), Owner, Vares-Lum Indo-Pacific Consulting, LLC
- Tom Valentine, VP, Power and Industrial Division, Hawaiian Dredging
The new officers are:
- Chair: Jon Mauer, Chief Executive Officer of Island Energy Services, who takes over for retiring Jeffrey Shonka
- Vice Chair: Maya Rogers, President & CEO of Blue Planet Software, Inc.
- Treasurer: Warren Chaiko, Senior VP of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health
- Secretary: Leslie Door, Underwriting Manager of Zephyr Insurance Company
Rejoining the Board for Fiscal Year 2022:
- Judy Bishop, President of Bishop & Company, Inc.
- Ron Forest, President of Matson
- Dan Giovanni, Civic Leader
- Patrick Kobayashi, President and CEO of Kobayashi Group LLC
- Karen Knudsen, Civic Leader
- Kristina Lockwood, General Manager of KHON2
- Jean Rolles, Civic Leader
For the full list of Board of Directors members, go to redcross.org/hawaii.
