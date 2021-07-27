Listen to this Article 1 minute

Jon Mauer, CEO of Island Energy Services, takes over as Chair for the American Red Crossʻ Hawaiʻi State Chapter. Photo Courtesy: Island Energy Services

The American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi announced its newly elected members and officers to its Board of Directors. Their service began July 1, 2021.

The new members are:

William Anonsen, Managing Partner/Principal, The Maritime Group, LLC

Dr. AnneMarie Gumataotao, Associate Professor, University of Maryland Global Campus

Robert King, President, Pacific Biodiesel Technologies & Imua Energy (Maui)

Major General Suzanne Vares-Lum, US Army (retired), Owner, Vares-Lum Indo-Pacific Consulting, LLC

Tom Valentine, VP, Power and Industrial Division, Hawaiian Dredging

The new officers are:

Chair: Jon Mauer, Chief Executive Officer of Island Energy Services, who takes over for retiring Jeffrey Shonka

Vice Chair: Maya Rogers, President & CEO of Blue Planet Software, Inc.

Treasurer: Warren Chaiko, Senior VP of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health

Secretary: Leslie Door, Underwriting Manager of Zephyr Insurance Company

Rejoining the Board for Fiscal Year 2022:

Judy Bishop, President of Bishop & Company, Inc.

Ron Forest, President of Matson

Dan Giovanni, Civic Leader

Patrick Kobayashi, President and CEO of Kobayashi Group LLC

Karen Knudsen, Civic Leader

Kristina Lockwood, General Manager of KHON2

Jean Rolles, Civic Leader

For the full list of Board of Directors members, go to redcross.org/hawaii.