Maui Coronavirus Updates

Two Maui Women Among 15 Additional #HIGotVaccinated Grand Prize Winners

July 27, 2021, 3:28 PM HST
7 Comments
Leah Hairston of Kīhei, Maui (left) won a $1,000 Merriman’s Gift Card; and Lois Nakamura of Lahaina, Maui (right) won Zippy’s for a Year. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Two more Maui women are the recipients of grand prizes as part of the latest round of prize distribution in the state’s #HIGotVaccinated campaign. 

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign announced 15 additional winners of its June grand prize giveaway.

  • Andrew Abreu of Waikoloa – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Arlene Dulay of ʻEwa Beach – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Barbara Saito of Honolulu – 100,000 HawaiianMiles
  • Cheryl Lum of Honolulu – Papa John’s Pizza for a Year
  • Dale Ohama of ʻAiea – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points
  • Denise Humphreys of ʻEwa Beach– One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Fred Hattori of Honolulu – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points
  • Jayson Mikami of Waipahu– $1,000 ChefZone Gift Card
  • Jennifer Calhoun of Mililani – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points
  • Keola Yap of Waipahu – $1,000 Maui Keto Treats Gift Card
  • Leah Hairston of Kīhei, Maui – $1,000 Merriman’s Gift Card
  • Lois Nakamura of Lahaina, Maui – Zippy’s for a Year
  • Marvin Jardin of Līhuʻe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Melissa Bendo of ʻAiea– One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Siena Decambra of Honolulu– One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

The names of the remaining individuals selected for grand prizes will be announced as winners are verified.

Hawaiʻi residents 18 and older who receive at least one shot by August 30 can enter to win Round 2 prizes at HIGotVaccinated.com. Prizes include $5,000 in cash, gift cards, and more.

Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered to win in July. They do not need to register again.

Those who do not have internet access can also enter to win by calling Aloha United Way 211 hotline or sending a self-addressed and stamped post card or letter to: HIGOTVACCINATED Rewards C/O H&B Marketing 1164 Bishop Street Suite 1201, Honolulu, HI 96813. USPS mail entries must be received no later than Aug. 28, 2021 to be added to the on-line entries received and merged for the contest drawing on Sept. 1, 2021.

Many of the deals and discounts are extended into July and beyond. Businesses wishing to provide deals and discounts or more prizes should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaiʻi, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the generous support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.

