Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:40 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:37 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 11 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:32 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 06:04 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:15 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate choppy surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side through Thursday due to a surface ridge decreasing the fetch length of the trades upstream of the islands. A slight increasing trend in the trade wind swell and surf along all east facing shores will develop from Friday into the weekend.

A mix of south and southeast swells will keep small surf heights along exposed south shores into the first half of next week.

A small west-northwest swell, from tropical cyclone activity in the NW Pacific, may produce a minor bump in surf heights along some exposed north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise fairly flat conditions are forecast into the first half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.