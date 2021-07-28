Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:40 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 11 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:32 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 06:04 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:15 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate choppy surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side through Thursday due to a surface ridge decreasing the fetch length of the trades upstream of the islands. A slight increasing trend in the trade wind swell and surf along all east facing shores will develop from Friday into the weekend. 


A mix of south and southeast swells will keep small surf heights along exposed south shores into the first half of next week. 


A small west-northwest swell, from tropical cyclone activity in the NW Pacific, may produce a minor bump in surf heights along some exposed north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise fairly flat conditions are forecast into the first half of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




