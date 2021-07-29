Maui News
Kīhei Aquatic Center Pool Reopens Thursday, July 29
The Kīhei Aquatic Center is scheduled for reopening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 after it was closed due to safety concerns.
The closure was in place which the Department of Parks and Recreation worked to complete assessment and necessary repairs of pool deck light poles at the aquatic center.
