Bailey House Museum, Photo credit: Maui Historical Society.

Maui Historical Society began the process of applying for permits to repair and shore up the south rooftop of the Hale Hō’ike’ike at the Bailey House Museum building – originally built in 1842.

Work is funded by the Laurence H. Dorcy Hawaiian Foundation. In cooperation with Hawaiʻi Inspection Group, the Board of Trustees of MHS have granted the roofing repair contract to locally-owned and operated company, Haleakalā Solar and Roofing.

The board and staff of MHS organization continue with its mission, “to collect preserve, study, interpret and share the history and heritage of Maui.”

“As our community and economy lean into better times ahead, Maui Historical Society is preparing for a vibrant future. With the constant cooperation of industrious volunteers and engaged members, Hale Hō’ike’ike at the Bailey House Museum continues to prevail.”