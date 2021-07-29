Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 06:04 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:15 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 11 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 01:08 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 07:35 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 11:56 AM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Friday, then trend up over the weekend in response to strengthening trades over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. 


Southerly swell activity will remain rather low for this time of the year with just background swells expected from the south and southeast. Nearly flat conditions will continue for north and west facing shores into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




