ʻĪao Water Treatment Plant. File photo by Chris Sugidono / County of Maui.

The Department of Water Supply is urging customers in South and Central Maui to conserve water due to extreme drought conditions.

County officials say reduced rainfall results in lower recharge of the Maui’s ʻĪao, Waiheʻe and Kahului aquifers and it takes time to rebuild the groundwater storage capacity, even after rains return. Surface water supplies for the Central Maui system come from the Wailuku River.

Department of Water Supply Director Jeff Pearson said, “The Central Maui System primarily relies on groundwater and is not as vulnerable to drought as the surface water sources that serve our Upcountry system. We want to make sure these groundwater sources remain healthy in the long run to serve the community’s needs. Reducing water use wherever possible helps to protect the resource.”

The Department of Water Supply urges customers in South and Central Maui to be mindful of their water use and especially reduce outdoor water use.

Department officials say they are working to ensure water resources are used as efficiently as possible, but customers are asked to help. The department has launched its “Don’t Waste A Drop” campaign to urge water conservation. Visit the websites below for tips and resources on how to conserve water for businesses and homes: