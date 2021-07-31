Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:57 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 01:29 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 02:44 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:41 AM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough east shore surf will build a notch with the trade winds tonight and Sunday, then fall back to seasonal average early next week. South shore surf will remain rather small for this time of year, with a small pulse of south swell occurring today and Sunday. Nearly flat conditions will continue for north facing shores this week, while tiny swell energy from the west will be possible during the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.