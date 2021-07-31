Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2021

July 31, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:57 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 01:29 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 02:44 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:41 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough east shore surf will build a notch with the trade winds tonight and Sunday, then fall back to seasonal average early next week. South shore surf will remain rather small for this time of year, with a small pulse of south swell occurring today and Sunday. Nearly flat conditions will continue for north facing shores this week, while tiny swell energy from the west will be possible during the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
