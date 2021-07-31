Maui Arts & Entertainment

ProArts Playhouse Presents Events Live, Aug. 3-24

July 31, 2021, 1:42 PM HST
* Updated July 31, 1:43 PM
  • Courtesy of ProArts.
  • Courtesy of ProArts.

ProArts Playhouse announced a sampling of upcoming events at their venue off South Kīhei Road over the next two weeks, including captivating concerts by GRAMMY and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner John Cruz.

The John Cruz Series is limited to 54 attendees per show and will be held Tuesdays on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 10, 17, and 24 at 5 p.m. as well as 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $52.

“Praise & Longing: A Tribute to the Muse” is a merging of many disciplines in celebration of both the pleasure and pain of a life performed by poet/pan-genre singer-songwriter/composer/producer Eros Buteo. The show will run Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Both shows run for approximately 70 to 90 minutes with no intermissions.

Georgy Gusev, a world travelling cellist/composer/pianist and conductor, will also perform at the Playhouse this month, on Aug. 11 and 12.

Visit the ProArts Playhouse website to book tickets.

