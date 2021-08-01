Keith Cureton. Courtesy photo.

Keith Cureton was named director of ethics and compliance for Kamehameha Schools. Cureton is responsible for ensuring the organization maintains policies and procedures in agreement with the timeless values of the KS legacy. His team guides and develops programs focused on prevention, detection and response to potential misconduct.

Prior to joining KS, Keith was global Vice President of compliance and ethics for UPS, which included oversight of all domestic and international compliance programs for employees, customers and vendors. He directed a team of compliance professionals, managing offices in Singapore, Brussels, Dubai, Miami and Atlanta. Before stepping into the VP position, he served as UPS’ director of enterprise risk management.

Keith holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Malone University, an MBA from Franklin University, and a master’s in project management from George Washington University.

He shares his industry expertise by dedicating his time as a speaker on the subjects of leadership, compliance and ethics, change management and enterprise risk management.

“Keith’s decades of leadership experience in risk management, ethics and compliance make him a valuable addition to the trust,” said general counsel and Vice President John Komeiji. “His generosity of spirit in sharing his professional savvy make him a welcome member of our business community as well.”

Cureton and his wife, Dr. Deborah Burdick-Cureton, recently relocated to Hawai‘i from Atlanta. “As adoptive parents of four children, my wife and I are especially sensitive to the need to build thriving communities and continue to advance education for all keiki,” said Cureton. “I feel privileged to be able to use my experiences and skills to play a part in such a historic legacy and ever-expanding mission.”