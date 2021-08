Maui police responded to seven burglaries, 10 vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 18-24, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 40% from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 25% from the week before when eight incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 13% from the week before when eight incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Friday, July 23, 11:10 a.m.: 500 block of Kuiaha Road, Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Hāna:

Thursday, July 22, 11:20 a.m.: 47243 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Thursday, July 22, 8:54 a.m.: Honokōhau, Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia:

Monday, July 19, 6 p.m.: Haʻikū Road/Hāna Highway, Pāʻia. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Monday, July 19, 9:10 a.m.: 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku at Baldwin High School. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, July 20, 9:05 a.m.: 260 Hoʻokahi, Wailuku at Surf Rents Trucks. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, July 20, 9:20 a.m.: 882 ʻAlua St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

10 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Wednesday, July 21, 1:01 p.m.: Highway 360 at Mile 13, Hāna. Dodge, silver.

Kapalua:

Monday, July 19, 11:35 a.m.: 5855 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Kapalua at DT Fleming Park. Toyota, blue.

Monday, July 19, 12:05 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Honolua Bay. Nissan, white.

Tuesday, July 20, 8:02 p.m.: Honolua Bay, Kapalua. Chevrolet, black.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, July 20, 5:28 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Scion, white.

Wednesday, July 21, 6:38 p.m.: 1100 block of Uluniu Road, Kīhei. Honda, white.

Lahaina:

Sunday, July 18, 10:36 a.m.: 600 block of Kahakō St., Lahaina. Toyota, tan.

Thursday, July 22, 8:46 p.m.: 300 block of Front St., Lahaina. Dodge, blue.

Pāʻia:

Wednesday, July 21, 12:57 p.m.: 260 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Pāʻia Community Center. Dodge, white.

Wailuku:

Monday, July 19, 7:44 a.m.: 1-100 Laʻa Street, Wailuku. Honda, white.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, July 20, 11:16 a.m.: 2200 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Volvo, silver.

Kaunakakai:

Wednesday, July 21, 9:25 a.m.: 1000 block of Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai. Toyota, grey.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, July 20, 9:40 a.m.: 1-100 Hālili Lane, Kīhei. Segway, red.

Tuesday, July 20, 11:04 a.m.: 1279 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Azeka Mauka. Mazda, green.

Friday, July 23, 9:21 p.m.: Alulike St. / Kaʻonoʻulu St., Kīhei. Honda, black.

Lahaina: