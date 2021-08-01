Maui Business

Subaru Hawai'i Announces "Shot for a Subaru" Two-Year Crosstrek Sport Giveaway

August 1, 2021
PC: Subaru Hawai’i

Subaru Hawai’i, in partnership with KHON2, is launching its first car giveaway, “Shot for a Subaru,” to incentivize community members to get their COVID-19 vaccination. One winner will receive a free two-year use of a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

“We are honored to give back to the community and are committed to improving the lives around us through our Subaru Love Promise,” said Peter Dames, Executive Vice President, Subaru Hawai’i and Servco Pacific Inc. “Subaru Hawai’i prides itself on being more than just a car company and our Shot for a Subaru giveaway helps fulfill our Subaru Hawai’i Loves to Care Promise to allow everyone to lead a healthy life.”

“We’re proud to partner with Subaru Hawai’i to encourage our community to get vaccinated  and bring more awareness to this important campaign,” said Kristina Lockwood, general manager of KHON2. “Helping to keep our community safe is one of the ways we are working for Hawai’i.”

To qualify, participants must be a resident of Hawai’i, 18 years or older and have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. The selected winner will be required to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccine. Entries will open from Aug. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021. To enter the giveaway, visit Khon2.com/SubaruParticipants can also receive bonus entries on social media by following Subaru Hawai’i on Facebook and Instagram.

The winner will be announced on Friday, Sept. 3 on KHON’s Living808 between 9 and 10 a.m.

