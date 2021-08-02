Maui Family Support Services, Inc. was awarded $1.474 million by the US Department of Health & Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, to implement Early Head Start in Maui County.

The announcement was made by Congressman Kai Kahele who said, “This funding will allow MFSS to continue providing early childhood education and development and other essential services to pregnant women and children. I commend CEO Edel Baguio-Larena and her staff for the important work they do for the communities of Maui County.”

MFSS has been providing year-round Early Head Start services in Maui County for more than 23 years. This grant will allow MFSS to serve 119 pregnant women/0-3 year old children. Early Head Start promotes early childhood education and development, school readiness, and encourages parents to be better caregivers and teachers to their children.

MFSS is a private, nonprofit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui County. The agency has provided 40 years of continuous service to children and families, with a mission to promote healthy family functioning through supportive services that build on family strengths. The prime directive is to utilize collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi.

Visit www.mfss.org for additional information about the agency.