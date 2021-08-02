Maui News

Early Head Start Continuation Grant Received by Maui Family Support Services

August 2, 2021, 7:55 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. was awarded $1.474 million by the US Department of Health & Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, to implement Early Head Start in Maui County.

The announcement was made by Congressman Kai Kahele who said, “This funding will allow MFSS to continue providing early childhood education and development and other essential services to pregnant women and children. I commend CEO Edel Baguio-Larena and her staff for the important work they do for the communities of Maui County.”

MFSS has been providing year-round Early Head Start services in Maui County for more than 23 years.  This grant will allow MFSS to serve 119 pregnant women/0-3 year old children.  Early Head Start promotes early childhood education and development, school readiness, and encourages parents to be better caregivers and teachers to their children.  

MFSS is a private, nonprofit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui County. The agency has provided 40 years of continuous service to children and families, with a mission to promote healthy family functioning through supportive services that build on family strengths.  The prime directive is to utilize collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi.

Visit www.mfss.org for additional information about the agency.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Mayor Signs Agreements with Expedia and Airbnb to Curb Illegal TVRs 2Hawai‘i is Averaging 300+ New Cases Per Day Over Last Three Days Amid Delta Spike 3Visitor Struck by Fallen Coconut Tree in West Maui 4July 31, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 485 Additional Cases in Hawai‘i Today 5UPDATE: Missing Person Located: Woman Last Seen July 27 6Volcano Watch – Stressed Out: Hawaiian Volcanoes Are Heavy