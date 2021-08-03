New Maui County Service Center at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Maui County

The Department of Water Supply will temporarily close its payment window on the 5th floor of the Kalana O Maui Building for all transactions beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. All other payment options are still available.

In addition to mail-in payments, drop boxes are available at the front of the County Building at 200 South High Street in Wailuku, at the Maui County Service Center at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului, or at the Hāna and Lahaina Department of Water Supply baseyards.

Payments can also be made at the Real Property Tax Office or at the Division of Motor Vehicles window. Electronic payments can be made online at www.mauicounty.gov/water or by phone at 855-385-4836 for a convenience fee of $2.95.