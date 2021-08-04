COVID-19 testing programs in Maui County have been recognized by the National Association of Counties with an award the highlights innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. PC: County of Maui.

The Hawai’i Department of Health is increasing awareness of free COVID-19 testing sites available across the state.

“Testing is a key mitigation measure, especially as we continue to see widespread community transmission,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We encourage individuals exhibiting COVID symptoms and individuals who have been exposed to an infected person—regardless of vaccination status—to get tested.”

Free COVID-19 testing is available through a number of federal, state, and county partnerships. Required documentation and appointments vary by site. Paid testing or testing with a doctor’s order are available at additional locations statewide. For COVID-19 health information, visit HawaiiCOVID19.com/health-information/.

Department officials say vaccination continues to be the best protection against COVID-19 and are widely available for individuals 12 and older. More information is available at HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine.

Federal Partnership

Community-based testing sites are available through the US Department of Health and Human Services at the following pharmacies:

Maui County

Minit Medical Clinics – The County of Maui is providing free COVID-19 testing for residents. Click here for more information.

City & County of Honolulu

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport – The City and County of Honolulu through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium is offering free COVID-19 testing to all O‘ahu residents through Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Click here for more information.

Kapolei High School – DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kapolei High School (91-5007 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei) on August 4 from 12:00 to 5:00 PM. Request an appointment by email to [email protected] . Walk-ins will also be accepted. Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes

Kamalani Academy – DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kamalani Academy (1403 California Ave, Wahiawa) on August 6 from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Request an appointment by email to [email protected] . Walk-ins will also be accepted. Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes.

Ilima Intermediate School – DOH is holding free pop-up testing events at Ilima Intermediate School (91-884 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach) on August 14 and 28 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Request an appointment by email to [email protected] . Walk-ins will also be accepted. Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes.

– DOH is holding free pop-up testing events at Ilima Intermediate School (91-884 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach) on August 14 and 28 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Hawai‘i County

The County of Hawai‘i offers free community testing at the following locations:

Kona Aquatic Center – Tuesdays from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Click here for more information.

– Tuesdays from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Click here for more information. Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium – Wednesdays from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Click here for more information.

– Wednesdays from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Click here for more information. Waikoloa Stables – Wednesday, August 4 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Waikoloa Stables is located at 68-1936 Waikoloa Rd, Waikoloa Village.

– Wednesday, August 4 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Waikoloa Stables is located at 68-1936 Waikoloa Rd, Waikoloa Village. Keauhou Shopping Center – Friday, August 6 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Keahou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali‘i Dr #232, Kailua-Kona.

County of Kaua‘i

The County of Kaua‘i, in partnership with the DOH Kaua‘i District Health Office offers free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Kaua‘i War Memorial – Monday through Friday from 8AM to 3:30 PM.

– Monday through Friday from 8AM to 3:30 PM. Free Mobile Testing Van – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM every: Wednesday at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center parking lot; Thursday at the Kīlauea Neighborhood Center parking lot; Friday at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center parking lot; Saturday at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center parking lot; Sunday at the Kapa‘a Neighborhood Center parking lot.

– 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM every:

Results are available within four hours. An appointment, insurance, or doctor’s note are not required for the above sites. Click here for more information.