Kalana O Maui Campus Closed Due to Water Outage

Update: 7:39 a.m. 8.4.21:

The Department of Water Supply advises that it will take longer than the original estimate of four hours to repair a water main break on South High Street in Wailuku. The return of water service to the area remains undetermined.

Because of the water outage, the Kalana O Maui campus will be closed today and reopen tomorrow from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Water Main Break Results in Road Closure

Update: 5:57 a.m. 8.4.21



Emergency and repair crews are responding to a water main break in Wailuku.

As a result, the following closures are in place:

South High Street at Kaohu Street to Wells Street is closed – North bound (towards Main Street).

Kaohu Street is also closed from the David Trask Building towards South High Street.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui police say the closure will be in place for approximately four hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews from the Water Department are on scene.

Additional Info:

Wailuku Water Main Break Affects Traffic on South High St

Water outage affects Kalana O Maui Building

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Department of Water Supply reports a water outage on South High Street this morning between Kaohu and Wells streets.

The water main break was reported at 5:30 a.m. today.

At this time, only the Kalana O Maui Building is affected by the water outage.

A lane of traffic will be closed on High Street between Wells and Kaohu streets. On Kaohu Street, there will be a lane closure from High Street to Kiele Street. Motorists should expect heavy traffic during the lane closure and avoid the area, if possible.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.