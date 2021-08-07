Maui News
Maui Fire Crews Battling Blaze in North Kīhei
KIHEI BRUSH FIRE: (4:20 p.m. 8.7.21)
Maui fire crews are responding to a report of a fire in North Kīhei in the area of Ohukai Road, makai of the Piʻilani Highway. We have reports of heavy smoke seen in the area.
*This is a developing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.
