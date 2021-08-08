Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Olowalu (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 12, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Ukumehame Park, on Monday evening, Aug. 9 through Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Oluwalu Tunnel inspection work.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, Waiʻale Road and Hāna Highway, on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku (day/night work): Alternating lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection. Day work will take place on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for concrete work. Night work will take place only on Thursday evening, Aug. 12 through Friday morning, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for electrical work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū : Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 10.4 and 10.6, near Maliko Bay, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

— North Kīhei Road (Route 310) —

Māʻalaea: Right lane closure on North Kīhei Road (Route 310) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.9, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Lower Māʻalaea Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail work.

— Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —