Hawaiian Paddle Sports Hosts Lā‘ie Wetlands Cleanup, Aug. 14

August 9, 2021, 10:56 AM HST
Attached photos: Lā‘ie Wetlands Cleanup 2018. Courtesy: Hawaiian Paddle Sports

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Hawaiian Paddle Sports invites residents and visitors to join in a day of community service to help restore the Lā‘ie Wetlands in South Maui.

Hawaiian Paddle Sports is hosting this public volunteer day in partnership with Hawai‘i Land Trust and South Maui Save the Wetlands Hui. Work includes removing trash, invasive plants, and non-wetland vegetation to make way to replant wetland appropriate plants. 

Lā‘ie Wetlands Cleanup Saturday, Aug. 14 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at 1445 South Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. 

The first 50 volunteers to check in will receive lunch from Three’s Bar & Grill, a free T-shirt, and a $10 gift card from Moku Roots. 

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water in a reusable drinking container and sun protection. Closed toed shoes are recommended. 

The Lā‘ie Wetlands Cleanup is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Mālama Maui community give back program.

To learn more about the program, visit HawaiianPaddleSports.com/Mālama-Maui.

