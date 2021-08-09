Opihi Maui, handmade signs at the Made in Maui County Festival 2018. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is now accepting Product Vendor and Food Truck Vendor Applications for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. The 8th Annual event will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 5 and 6, 2021 and virtually through an online marketplace.

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this two-day event is the largest products show in Maui County. This event was created to showcase local businesses who produce “Made in Maui County” products and provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers and connect with new customers. The event is supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development with Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines.

“This is an opportunity for your business to showcase your made in Maui County products,” shares Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “This year’s event is sure to have the attention of statewide, national and international buyers, as well as strong community participation as people truly missed shopping at the event in-person last year.”

New this year, the festival is instituting online applications instead of vendors submitting a paper or pdf application. Vendors are asked to include pictures of products, packaging, videos, and details of the manufacturing process in the application. This is a juried show, and the Vendor Selection Committee will also be taking the date of application submissions into account when selecting in-person vendors.



Vendors should visit MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com to apply. All online vendor applications are due no later than Sept. 3, 2021 by 4:30 p.m. HST.



“We expect to have limited capacity for vendor booths at the in-person event this year, given COVID-19 social distancing requirements,” explains Tumpap. “We are planning to hold an in-person event with health and safety modifications this year and including a virtual marketplace. We are monitoring the situation to ensure the health and safety of all participants and understand that conditions are ever changing.”

The Product Vendor and Food Truck Information Packets and digital applications, with step-by-step instructions, are available to assist potential vendors with the process and can be found at www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

For further event information, email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.