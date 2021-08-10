The two meetings of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that were scheduled to occur in Kahului are now being held virtually due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Trustee site visits scheduled for Aug. 11 have been cancelled.

Beneficiaries can tune into www.oha.org/livestream for the OHA Maui Community Meeting on Aug. 11 at 6 pm and the OHA Board Meeting on Aug. 12 at 9:30 am. Written and oral testimony may be submitted. Instructions for submitting testimony are available on the OHA website: https://www.oha.org/how-to-submit-testimony-for-oha-bot-meetings/.

“Hawaiʻi is experiencing some of the highest COVID-19 case counts of the pandemic with a disproportionate number of cases in the Native Hawaiian community,” OHA Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey said. “Now more than ever it is important that we stay vigilant, get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 safety guidance to protect ourselves and our communities.”

The community meeting is intended for OHA officials to listen to beneficiary manaʻo and highlight efforts to improve the conditions of Native Hawaiians. Regular board business will be conducted at the trustee meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

To view updates to the board meeting schedule and official meeting agendas, please visit https://oha.org/BOT. For more information on the Maui meetings, please contact OHA’s Maui Resource Center at 808-873-3364.