Maui News

Maui Meetings for Office of Hawaiian Affairs Now Virtual on Aug. 11 and 12

August 10, 2021, 10:22 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The two meetings of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that were scheduled to occur in Kahului are now being held virtually due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

This week’s two meetings of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs scheduled to be in person in Kahului now will be hosted virtually for safety reasons due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Trustee site visits scheduled for Aug. 11 have been cancelled.  

Beneficiaries can tune into www.oha.org/livestream for the OHA Maui Community Meeting on Aug. 11 at 6 pm and the OHA Board Meeting on Aug. 12 at 9:30 am. Written and oral testimony may be submitted. Instructions for submitting testimony are available on the OHA website: https://www.oha.org/how-to-submit-testimony-for-oha-bot-meetings/.  

“Hawaiʻi is experiencing some of the highest COVID-19 case counts of the pandemic with a disproportionate number of cases in the Native Hawaiian community,” OHA Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey said. “Now more than ever it is important that we stay vigilant, get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 safety guidance to protect ourselves and our communities.” 

The community meeting is intended for OHA officials to listen to beneficiary manaʻo and highlight efforts to improve the conditions of Native Hawaiians. Regular board business will be conducted at the trustee meeting. Both meetings are open to the public. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To view updates to the board meeting schedule and official meeting agendas, please visit https://oha.org/BOT. For more information on the Maui meetings, please contact OHA’s Maui Resource Center at 808-873-3364. 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Rally Draws 500, Seeking Freedom of Choice Amid Vaccination & Mask Mandates 2Aug. 8, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 643 Cases; Fourth Consecutive Day Above 600+ 3The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Offers 50% Off Kamaʻāina Deal on Select Days in August 4Police: Three Men Arrested Following Alleged Theft and Altercation in East Maui 5Maui Median Price of Single-Family Home Remains Over $1 Million in July 6Op-Ed on Visitor Accommodations: Maui Needs Management Not Moratoriums