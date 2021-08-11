Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-2 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:12 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:44 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:29 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest swell will produce slightly elevated surf along south facing shores today. This swell will gradually lower from tonight into the weekend. A larger, long-period southwest swell arriving Sunday will likely continue to build through early next week. A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will cause surf to trend up along exposed north and west facing shores today. This swell may lower by Thursday morning, with another small, reinforcing west- northwest swell reaching Kauai late Thursday. A slightly larger west- northwest swell may arrive this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through this weekend due to the lighter trade winds locally and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.