Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-2
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:49 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:12 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:44 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:29 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south-southwest swell will produce slightly elevated surf along south facing shores today. This swell will gradually lower from tonight into the weekend. A larger, long-period southwest swell arriving Sunday will likely continue to build through early next week. A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will cause surf to trend up along exposed north and west facing shores today. This swell may lower by Thursday morning, with another small, reinforcing west- northwest swell reaching Kauai late Thursday. A slightly larger west- northwest swell may arrive this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through this weekend due to the lighter trade winds locally and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
