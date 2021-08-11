Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south-southwest swell will produce slightly elevated surf along south facing shores today. This swell will gradually lower from tonight into the weekend. A larger, long-period southwest swell arriving Sunday will likely continue to build through early next week. A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will cause surf to trend up along exposed north and west facing shores today. This swell may lower by Thursday morning, with another small, reinforcing west- northwest swell reaching Kauai late Thursday. A slightly larger west- northwest swell may arrive this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through this weekend due to the lighter trade winds locally and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com