First Installment of Maui County Real Property Taxes Due Aug. 23

August 13, 2021, 12:31 PM HST
* Updated August 13, 12:32 PM
Customers can pay property taxes at Maui County Service Center, 110 ‘Ala’ihi Street, Suite 108, in Kahului. Photo Credit: Wendy Osher.

The first installment of Maui County real property tax payments for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 is due Aug. 23, 2021.

Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing the accounts. Property owners who have not received a real property tax bill should contact Maui County’s Department of Finance immediately. Non-receipt of a tax bill will not prevent assessment of penalties and/or interest charges due to late payments.

Real property taxpayers who fail to pay the first installment due in full by Aug. 23, 2021 will be assessed a 10% penalty and 1% interest on the unpaid balance, assessed monthly, until paid.

For more information, visit: www.mauipropertytax.com. For information by phone, call 808-270-7697 on Maui; 1-800-272-0125, ext.  7697 on Lanaʻi; 1-800-272-0117, ext 7697 on Molokaʻi.

Payment Options:

Pay online: www.mauicounty.gov/rptpayments (will incur a convenience fee)

Or by phone: 1 (844) 471-7326 (will incur a convenience fee)

Pay by mail: County of Maui, Real Property Tax Collection, PO Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160

Pay in-person: County of Maui Service Center, Department of Finance-Treasury Payment Center, 110 ‘Ala’ihi Street, Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732, (Monday-Friday, 8 am to 4 pm; closed holidays)

By bank wire: Please call 808-270-7697 for instructions

