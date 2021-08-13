Fire personnel were called to the scene of a propane leak in Olowalu at around 4:06 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found propane discharging from a tank that feeds the Olowalu General Store.

Crews initially worked to keep all occupants and bystanders a safe distance away, while assessing the nature of the discharge. Upon closer investigation, it was discovered that the propane was coming from a pressure relief valve.

A propane gas technician arrived on scene and confirmed the findings. When the propane venting ceased, gas readings were taken to assure the area was safe.

Crews left the scene at around 6 p.m. Units responding to the scene included Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, Hazmat 10, and Battalion Chief 6.