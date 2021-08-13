Maui News

Road Work Crew Member Critically Injured, Struck by Oncoming Vehicle in Wailuku

August 13, 2021, 3:02 PM HST
8 Comments
A male pedestrian who was working in the middle of a lane on Kanaloa Avenue in Wailuku, was struck by an oncoming vehicle and sustained critical life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accident occurred at around 7:13 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 on Kanaloa Avenue, between North Wākea Avenue and Kahului Beach Road.

The collision occurred as a white 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, traveling south on North Wākea Avenue, negotiated a left turn onto Kanaloa Avenue and struck a male pedestrian working in the middle of the right lane.

The individual sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further care.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that there were no “safety/traffic control devices” utilized by the work crew at the time of the collision.

The operator of the Toyota truck did not report any injuries. Police say speed is not considered a factor.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol are pending toxicology results.

