HHSAA Approves Modified Calendar Calling for State Tournaments in Every Sport

August 15, 2021, 1:01 PM HST
Central Maui Regional Sports Complex. PC: file County of Maui.

The Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association executive board on Friday, unanimously approved a modified calendar calling for state tournaments in every sport.

To comply with the Department of Education’s pause on extracurricular activities until Sept. 24, the HHSAA calendar allows for three full seasons from that date. Until that time, leagues will be allowed to govern themselves as to what will be allowed. 

“It is a testament to our members to be able to agree to a calendar on such short notice,” said Executive Director, Chris Chun. “Furthermore, this calendar preserves league and state championships, which gives student-athletes something that has been missing since February 2020. It shows the Department of Education, Department of Health, and our state and county leaders that there is a plan in place once all schools can resume on Sept. 24.”

The HHSAA member leagues include the Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF), Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH), Kauaʻi Interscholastic Federation (KIF), Maui Interscholastic League (MIL), and the Oʻahu Interscholastic Association (OIA).

